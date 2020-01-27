Andrew Berry is the new Browns G.M.

Getty Images

The Browns have landed their new General Manager.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Monday that the Browns are hiring Andrew Berry to fill the spot opened when John Dorsey was fired at the end of the 2019 season. The five-year deal is expected to be officially announced on Monday afternoon and Berry is set to have an executive vice president title as well.

Berry spent last season as the vice president of football operations for the Eagles. He was the vice president of player personnel for the Browns from 2016-2018, so he’ll be reunited with many familiar faces once he’s formally installed in his new job.

The Browns also interviewed Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton twice about the vacancy, but Paton pulled his name out earlier this week and that left many with the impression that Berry was the likely choice. That feeling has now been proven correct.