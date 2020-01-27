Andy Reid: Chiefs’ GM scouted Patrick Mahomes as “the greatest player he’d ever seen”

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid isn’t taking the credit for the team’s decision in 2017 to package two first-round draft picks, plus a third-round pick, to move up and select Patrick Mahomes.

Instead, Reid said tonight at Super Bowl Opening Night, General Manager Brett Veach was the most enthusiastic about Mahomes, calling him the best draft prospect ever.

“You knew he was going to be great. Brett Veach said it. He’s our General Manager. He said he’s the greatest player he’d ever seen,” Reid said on NFL Network. “That’s quite a tribute to the kid. Now that I’ve been around him, and you’ve watched him play, he’s pretty doggone good.”

That was quite a bold stance for Veach to take, and it was a bold trade for the Chiefs to make. A trade that a whole lot of other NFL general managers wish they had managed to pull off.