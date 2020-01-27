Andy Reid on how SB win would affect legacy: It is what it is

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s teams have won 207 regular season games over the course of his career and they’ve gone 14-14 over 15 trips to the postseason.

One of those playoff visits with the Eagles ended with a loss in the Super Bowl, but Reid didn’t get back to the game until this year. That gives him a second chance at winning a ring that many feel is the only thing missing from his coaching resume.

Peter King spent time with Reid for this week’s Football Morning in America, including a 3 a.m. trip to the Chiefs facility for Reid to start his working day. During that ride, King asked Reid if the outside view about the Super Bowl was something that he gave much thought to while preparing to face the 49ers.

“You just took the drive that I take every day and there’s nothing to the outside world right there,” Reid said. “It’s calm, it’s dark, and then I go in this building and I study. Then when I leave it’s dark. It’s calm, and I go home and sleep and rest and then come back and do it again. That to me, is what’s real. That’s what I enjoy. I don’t worry about the other stuff. I don’t go there. Everybody’s gonna have their opinion on whether you can coach or can’t coach. Or this or that. I’ve been doing it a long time. Loved every minute. I love the relationships maybe most of all. I love putting the strategy together with my young coaches. I get in there and grind with them. I got some great minds that love to study and be creative. Everything else? Eh. It is what it is.”

It’s hard to imagine anyone who thinks Reid can’t coach simply because he hasn’t won a Super Bowl, but there’s little doubt that adding a Super Bowl to his long list of other NFL accomplishments would push Reid even higher on the list of the league’s greatest coaches.