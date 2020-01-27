Bears Twitter hack announces fake sale of team

Getty Images

The Bears haven’t been sold. At least not yet.

A Twitter hack on Sunday morning announced the sale of the team to Saudi Arabian official Turki Al-Sheikh.

Via the Chicago Sun-Times, a group named OurMine tweeted from the Bears’ account that the goal of the hack was to “announce that we are back” and to “show people that everything is hackable.”

The Bears quickly reclaimed control of the account.

“Apologies that our account was compromised this morning,” the Bears said in a tweet that was not the product of a hack. “We’re back in the game & ready for the Pro Bowl.”

And not for sale. At least not yet.