Chiefs’ punter doesn’t want to be the only male Colquitt without a ring

Getty Images

Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt has played more NFL seasons than the other men in his family, and has been to more Pro Bowls than the other men in his family. But his father, Craig Colquitt, and his brother, Britton Colquitt, both have something he doesn’t have: A Super Bowl ring.

Craig won two rings with the Steelers of the 1970s, and Britton won a ring with the Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Dustin has spent his entire 15-year career with the Chiefs, so this is his first Super Bowl, and he said today that he doesn’t want his dad and his brother to have that over him anymore.

“I don’t want to be the only male Colquitt without a ring,” Dustin Colquitt said today. “It’s been 15 years, I’m excited for the opportunity to play in the big one.”

Colquitt said he’s been asking his dad and his brother for advice about preparing for the big one.

“I picked their brain, what they were feeling like that week, how they prepared,” he said.

And soon, he hopes, at family get togethers he’ll have a Super Bowl ring of his own to show off.