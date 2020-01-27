Chiefs show up in Hawaiian shirts, even if Andy Reid doesn’t

AP

None of them wore it quite like Andy Reid does.

But some of the Chiefs showed up for the Super Bowl dressed as their head coach anyway.

Via Adam Teicher of ESPN, a number of Chiefs players were donning Reid’s signature Hawaiian shirts when they arrived in Miami yesterday.

Reid’s famous for the relaxed look, though he got off the plane from Kansas City wearing a suit and looking like a banker.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and safety Tyrann Mathieu were among the players wearing them, paying tribute to the man who led them to this tropical destination.