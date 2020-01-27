Cowboys announce 19 assistant coaching hires

Getty Images

The Cowboys have been working to put together their assistant coaching staff since hiring Mike McCarthy as their new head coach earlier this month and the team formally announced 19 of those coaches on Monday.

Many of the names on the list have already been reported. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and special teams coach John Fassel are some of the bigger names on that list.

The Cowboys named Rob Davis their assistant head coach and former Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards has been given the title of senior defensive assistant.

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko, wide receivers coach Adam Henry, running backs coach Skip Peete, quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier and tight ends coach Lunda Wells round out the offensive staff.

The other side of the ball includes defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, linebackers coach Scott McCurley, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist and defensive backs coach Al Harris. Matt Daniels will be the assistant special teams coach, Scott Tolzien will be a coaching assistant and Markus Paul will be the strength and conditioning coach.