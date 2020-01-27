DeMarco Murray hired as Oklahoma’s running backs coach

Getty Images

DeMarco Murray transitioned from playing football to coaching it last year and now he’ll be continuing on the coaching path at his alma mater.

The University of Oklahoma announced on Monday that Murray will be their running backs coach during the 2020 season. Murray coached at Arizona last year.

Murray holds school records for all-purpose yards, kickoff return average and touchdowns scored. He is also second in school history in rushing attempts and kick return yards, third in rushing touchdowns and seventh in rushing yards

Murray last played in the NFL with the Titans during the 2017 season. He was the 2014 offensive player of the year while with the Cowboys and ended his career with 1,604 carries for 7,174 yards and 91 rushing touchdowns.