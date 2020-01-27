Giants add Derek Dooley to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Giants have a first-time head coach, but they’ll have plenty of head coaching experience among their assistant coaches.

According to multiple reports, the Giants have hired former Louisiana Tech and Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley. Dooley’s Twitter page reflects his move to the Giants, but neither he nor the reports specify what job he’ll be doing on Joe Judge’s staff.

The Giants have also hired former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens and former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema as assistants this offseason.

Dooley coached wide receivers under Garrett from 2013-2017 after he was dismissed by Tennessee. He was 17-20 at Louisiana Tech, 15-21 at Tennessee and spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator at the University of Missouri.