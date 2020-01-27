Giants are hiring Freddie Kitchens to coach tight ends

Getty Images

The Giants were going to hire Freddie Kitchens. Then, maybe they weren’t.

Now, they are.

The deal to make Kitchens the Giants’ tight end coach is headed toward the finish line, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reports.

The Giants’ hiring of Kitchens originally was reported last Tuesday followed by a tap-of-the-brakes report that the former Browns head coach was “not a lock” to make it New York.

Now, Kitchens is indeed a Giant, becoming yet another former head coach on Joe Judge’s first staff.

Kitchens’ addition is not a surprise given he and the new Giants coach have familiarity, having worked together at Mississippi State.

Kitchens has coached tight ends at Mississippi State (2004), the Cowboys (2006) and the Cardinals (2007-12).

His hiring should put to rest speculation that Jason Witten might follow Jason Garrett to the Giants as the team’s tight ends coach.