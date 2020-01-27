Jerry Gray, Tony Oden interview for Packers DB coach opening

Getty Images

The Packers got to work on finding a new defensive backs coach on Monday.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur interviewed Jerry Gray and Tony Oden for the vacancy. Jason Simmons held that job in 2019 and has left for the same spot on the Panthers staff.

Gray spent the last six years as the Vikings defensive backs coach and has also had stints as a defensive coordinator in Tennessee and Buffalo during his two decades as an NFL assistant coach.

Oden was dispatched by the Dolphins after coaching their defensive backs over the last two seasons. He’s also had stints in Detroit, Tampa, Jacksonville, New Orleans and Houston.