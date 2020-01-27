Kareem Hunt told police officer he’d fail drug test in last week’s traffic stop

Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for speeding after being pulled over by police in Rocky River, Ohio last week, but he avoided a citation for marijuana possession.

Hunt also avoided any trouble related to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but it appears things could have gone that way. TMZ obtained video from the dashboard camera of the car that pulled Hunt over that includes audio from inside the car after the officer puts Hunt in the backseat.

The officer told Hunt that he could ticket him for marijuana possession after finding the drug in a backpack with his name on it — the officer also found an unsealed bottle of vodka — and that Hunt would be tested if that was the case. Hunt told the officer that he would fail such a test.

“It’s the offseason,” Hunt said. “Sorry I was having a good time.”

The officer told Hunt that he is a big Browns fan and said he is “shocked that you got a second chance” after Ray Rice failed to return to the NFL after a domestic violence incident. The officer then told Hunt, who was suspended for the first eight games fo the 2019 season for the same reason, that he shouldn’t be “pissing” on that second chance before seizing the marijuana and leaving Hunt without any other legal issues.