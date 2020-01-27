Kellen Moore calls Cowboys offense a collaborative effort

Getty Images

Mike McCarthy called the plays in Green Bay. He won’t call the plays in Dallas.

The Cowboys’ new head coach kept offensive coordinator Kellen Moore from Jason Garrett’s staff and is allowing Moore to keep play-calling duties.

“It’s certainly very appreciated,” Moore said Monday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Certainly at the end of the day, I know this thing will be collaborative and we’ll work through it together, and we’ll find the best situation and best outcome out of it.”

Moore had a chance to go to the University of Washington as offensive coordinator. He chose to stay under McCarthy. Would Moore have left if McCarthy had kept the play-calling duties?

“We really didn’t even get down that road,” Moore said. “We just talked thru everything. It became a great opportunity, and I really thought Mike and I would work really well together however it turned out.”

The Cowboys ranked No. 1 in total offense last season. The language will remain the same in 2020, with McCarthy learning from Moore.

So the Cowboys have a new old offense.

“We’re a 2020 Dallas Cowboys offense,” Moore said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “It’s molded and put together in so many ways. You learn from everyone you’re around, so you piece it all together. I don’t know what the title is, but it’s our new offense.”