Kyle Shanahan wanted to change hats, wife said no

Kyle Shanahan isn’t afraid to go against the grain — whether it’s with league-issued gear, or a hat that must be lucky because it defies any other explanation.

The 49ers coach decided to wear his own black hoodie Monday night for interviews, rather than the white outfits the league was passing out to both teams.

Likewise, he’s sticking with his big red flat-billed baseball cap on the sidelines, though he might not like it as much as others do.

“I liked it, but I wanted to change,” Shanahan said, via Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle. “And I told my wife I was going to do that, and she freaked out on me. She tells me that was the reason we’re winning. I know it’s not, but if I don’t wear the hat and we lose, I’ll have to deal with that forever. I’ll finish it out this year, there’s only one game left.”

Certain (younger) people have suggested the hat is cool, even if it does give Shanahan a certain Great Gazoo quality.

But Shanahan was having fun with it Monday, as he tries to keep his team loose in advance of the biggest game of the year.