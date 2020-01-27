LeSean McCoy: Up and down year for me, but team comes first

Getty Images

For much of his career, Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy wouldn’t go four plays without touching the ball so it’s definitely unusual to find that he has gone four games without touching the ball this season.

McCoy was inactive for three of those games, including the AFC Championship Game, and he only played one snap in the divisional round win over the Texans. At Super Bowl LIV Opening Night in Miami on Monday, McCoy reflected on his season and how he feels heading into the matchup with the 49ers.

“It’s been up and down,” McCoy said. “Early in the year, I had to play more then I kinda got hurt, got sick. The other backs stepped up and played really, really good, so my role kinda backtracked a little bit. To be honest, whenever my name is called I’m out there giving 110 percent. . . . Obviously, it’s a difference. I’m used to playing. I’m used to being the guy. To come here, we have so many good players from the quarterback down. I think, when that happens, a lot of players roles have to change.”

McCoy said he took pride in helping out younger teammates and said that all of the team’s players have excelled at “putting their ego to the side and putting the team first.”

That’s much easier to do when you’re making a run at the Super Bowl and McCoy was asked if he’ll be playing again next season. He said he feels he can still play, but “that day is coming” when he’ll walk away for good.