Marshal Yanda to take the next month to decide on playing in 2020

Getty Images

When Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda arrived in Orlando for the Pro Bowl last week, he said he wasn’t ready to talk about his plans for the 2020 season.

Yanda has talked about contemplating retirement in the past, but getting through the Pro Bowl isn’t enough to get him to share his plans for the coming year. According to Yanda, that’s because he won’t be making any plans for several weeks.

“I’m going to take my time now that I’m officially done playing for the year, just take some time over the next month and basically go with my heart,” Yanda said, via the team’s Twitter account.

Yanda also responded to a question about whether Sunday’s Pro Bowl had any special meaning because it might be his final time on an NFL field.

“Not necessarily,” Yanda said. “You’re not in that frame of mind. I definitely didn’t think about it too much today because it’s the Pro Bowl. It’s more of a relaxed game than an intense game so I didn’t have those feelings as much as I did as the Tennessee game.”

This was Yanda’s eighth Pro Bowl selection since the Ravens made him a 2007 third-round pick and he’s also made first- or second-team All-Pro in seven of the last nine seasons.