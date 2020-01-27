Miami already looking for another Super Bowl

Getty Images

Super Bowl week is just underway in Miami, but the organizer of this year’s game aren’t waiting for the Chiefs and 49ers to hit the field before they look ahead to the city’s next chance to host the game.

It is the 11th time that Miami has hosted a Super Bowl and it has been 10 years since the last time the game has been in South Florida. At a press conference on Monday, host committee chair Rodney Barreto, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert all expressed hope that it won’t be that long again.

Renovations to Hard Rock Stadium were needed to get the team back in the mix and NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly suggested that won’t be an issue moving forward.

“The stadium’s an important factor, for sure,” O’Reilly said. “This is now a world-class stadium for our biggest stage. Certainly it is a factor. It’s the reason that we’re here this week. Obviously, they’re continuing to invest in this stadium and the campus to make it better.”

Barreto said that he’s already been asked by the league if they’d like to bid on hosting a Super Bowl between 2025 and 2030. Tampa, Los Angeles, Phoenix and New Orleans are on tap for the next four years with Las Vegas expected to get the game in 2025.