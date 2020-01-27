Multiple NFL twitter accounts hacked

Getty Images

The Bears have company. Plenty of company.

Chicago’s NFL team wasn’t the only franchise to have its Twitter account hacked by the group known as “OurMine.” Via Bloomberg.com, the group has hacked more than a dozen team Twitter accounts, including the accounts of the 49ers and Chiefs. On the Packers’ account, OurMine reiterated the message that was posted on Sunday to the Bears’ Twitter account: “We are here to show people that everything is hackable.”

The NFL’s Twitter account also was hacked.

As explained by Bloomberg.com, OurMine has hacked in the past other Twitter accounts, including the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. So there’s either a flaw in the Twitter mechanism that allows passwords and/or accounts to be compromised, or folks aren’t doing enough to use passwords more complicated than “password.”