Patrick Mahomes could be first QB with 12 touchdown passes in one postseason

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has eight touchdown passes so far in this postseason. If he keeps up that four-per-game average in Super Bowl LIV, he’ll set a new NFL record.

With four touchdown passes, Mahomes would become the first player in NFL history to throw 12 touchdown passes in one postseason.

Three different quarterbacks currently are tied for the record: Joe Montana, who threw 11 touchdown passes in the 1989 postseason, Kurt Warner who threw 11 in 2008, and Joe Flacco, who threw 11 in 2012.

If Mahomes were to throw four touchdown passes in Super Bowl LIV, he’d be highly likely to earn the Super Bowl MVP award, which would be another in a long line of impressive career achievements for a young quarterback whose career is just getting going.