Quarterbacks’ second acts have linked 49ers, Chiefs

Getty Images

When the 49ers and Chiefs clinched their spots in Super Bowl LIV, Joe Montana was inundated with questions about which team he supported. Montana, of course, won four Super Bowls as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, but he also finished his career in Kansas City and took the Chiefs to the playoffs as well.

Montana was the most famous quarterback to move from San Francisco to Kansas City, but he was far from the only one. In fact, five different quarterbacks have gone to the playoffs with the Chiefs after previously playing for the 49ers: Montana, Alex Smith, Steve Bono, Elvis Grbac and Steve DeBerg.

According to NFL Research, the 49ers and Chiefs are the only pair of franchises that have had five quarterbacks leave one and then lead the other to the playoffs.

Smith spent the first seven years of his career with the 49ers before leading the Chiefs to the playoffs in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Bono backed up Montana and Steve Young in San Francisco before taking the Chiefs to the playoffs in 1995. Grbac spent his first three seasons with the 49ers before taking the Chiefs to the playoffs in 1997. And DeBerg spent his first three seasons with the 49ers before leading the Chiefs to the playoffs much later in his career, in 1990 and 1991.

Given that the Chiefs now have Patrick Mahomes, they don’t figure to be shopping for a new starting quarterback for many, many years. But when they do need another quarterback, perhaps they’ll have success with a former 49er.