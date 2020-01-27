Report: Chargers have “moved on” from Philip Rivers

Getty Images

Philip Rivers has moved back to the East Coast, and it appears it’s for good reason.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports during an appearance on The Herd, the Chargers have “moved on” from the 38-year-old quarterback.

Rivers had already moved his sizable family back to Florida, which has sparked all manners of dot-connecting which put him on teams not the Chargers. The Buccaneers seem uniquely poised to use him as either a quarterback or leverage in ongoing negotiations with Jameis Winston.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco had previously talked about all the “moving parts” involved with the veteran free agent.

The Chargers pick sixth in the 2020 NFL Draft, behind the notably needy Bengals (first) and Dolphins (fifth), so there will be competition if they choose to go the route of a rookie. But with a deep class of veteran quarterbacks available this year including Tom Brady, they can choose from a number of options as they try to establish themselves in an actual-sized stadium in Los Angeles.