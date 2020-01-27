Report: Ravens will listen to trade offers for Matthew Judon

Getty Images

The Ravens say they want to keep defensive end Matthew Judon, but they apparently are willing to listen to offers as well.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Ravens are considering using the franchise tag on Judon and then listening to trade offers.

Last year might have created the template for such deals, with the Chiefs trading Dee Ford to the 49ers for a second-round pick, then sending a first and a third to the Seahawks, along with a future second-rounder for Frank Clark and a third-rounder. Both pass-rushers then parlayed new homes into new long-term contracts.

They would argue the deals were worth it, as those two teams are playing Sunday in the final game of the year.

The 27-year-old Judon had a career-high 9.5 sacks last season and made his first Pro Bowl.

Earlier this month, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the goal was to re-sign Judon, but acknowledged it would be “very hard.”