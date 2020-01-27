Ryan Tannehill will “try not to stress” about free agency

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill was asked about his impending free agency after the Titans lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and the quarterback said he couldn’t think of anything “but how close we were” in the immediate aftermath of the loss.

Tannehill didn’t have to lament missing out on a win during Sunday’s Pro Bowl as the AFC edged the NFC 38-33 in Orlando. Tannehill fielded more questions about his future after that game and said he’d like to stay put in Tennessee, but didn’t have much definitive to say about the chances that will happen.

Tannehill did admit that it can be stressful to not know what’s around the corner, although he’s doing his best to keep calm and carry on until the start of the new league year.

“I think it will work out the way it’s supposed to,” Tannehill said, via the team’s website. “There is stress involved — you never know what is going to happen. A lot of things have to happen to get it nailed down. If it doesn’t happen then I’ll head to free agency and we’ll see what happens there. Who knows what is out there on the horizon? I’ll just try not to stress out about it and believe that it will work out the way it is supposed to and try and make the best decisions along the way.”

The status of CBA talks between now and mid-March will likely have some bearing on how the offseason unfolds in Nashville. If no new labor deal is in place by the start of the league year, they’ll be able to use both the franchise and transition tags with Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and right tackle Jack Conklin set for free agency.