Saints want to keep Taysom Hill as Drew Brees’ heir apparent

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 27, 2020, 4:22 PM EST
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has not yet decided whether to retire. If he chooses to stay, the Saints will welcome him back with open arms. But the Saints also believe that in Taysom Hill, they have their quarterback of the future already on the roster.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported today that Saints coach Sean Payton believes that Hill is ready to become the Saints’ franchise quarterback as soon as Brees retires.

The problem for the Saints is that they only have about $12 million in cap space for 2020, and that makes it financially difficult to afford to keep both Brees and Hill. With Hill set to become a restricted free agent, the Saints may put a first-round tender on Hill and then wait to see whether some team makes him an offer. If that were to happen, the Saints would have to decide whether to match that offer or to take that team’s first-round draft pick.

Teddy Bridgewater, who took over for the injured Brees for five games last season and led the Saints to a 5-0 record, also becomes a free agent in March. There’s no way the Saints could afford to keep all three quarterbacks, so it would seem likely that they’ll let Bridgewater walk.

Until Brees decides whether to play in 2020 or retire, everything else is on hold. But it appears that the Saints have decided that Hill is next, whether that’s in 2020 or 2021.

8 responses to “Saints want to keep Taysom Hill as Drew Brees’ heir apparent

  2. I would feel more at ease about this conclusion if I had a better picture of Hill’s short range passing and throwing while mobile skills. Doesn’t seem to me either of situations occurred much during the season.

  3. The heir apparent Saints qb will be 30 years old at the start of the season. And he has thrown a grand total of 37 passes in the NFL…not a good plan. Especially with Bridgewater winning all 4 of his starts this season.

  4. Packers fan here, and you have a former GB QB in Taysom, and Vikings QB in Bridgewater. No hometown bias whatsoever, but don’t do your boy Teddy dirty. The kid has actually started entire NFL games and holds a winning record at 22-12. Give the kid some time to throw and an average running game, and he can lead the Saints to the playoffs. Taysom is a feel-good story that won’t end well, and we all know this.

  7. Mark it people Teddy Bridgewater will be going to New England, and Tom Brady is finishing his career as a Charger

  8. Taysom is a jack of all trades and a master of none… It’s one thing to be the starter that every team’s defense game plans to stop and another to come off the bench on trick plays or playing on special teams. I watched Taysom college tapes and didn’t see him as a starting QB in the NFL and neither did the scouts or GMs. So it would be a calculated move to pass on Bridgewater who has shown that he can run Payton’s offense. I don’t see a GM knocking down Taysom’s door to sign him to a huge contract. They may!

