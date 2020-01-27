The Saints are in a delicate spot with Drew Brees

Posted by Mike Florio on January 27, 2020, 5:38 PM EST
Yes, the Saints want to keep Taysom Hill. They also want to do right by Drew Brees. And they’d presumably like to keep Teddy Bridgewater around.

It won’t be easy to accomplish all three.

Brees has made it clear that he’ll play for the Saints or retire. And, in theory, the Saints could make Brees an offer he won’t accept, with dollars and/or a role that reflects the rising star of Hill, the best player on the field for either team in the NFC wild-card game between the Vikings and Saints from 22 days ago.

But the Saints have a P.R. concern. They can’t be perceived as being unfair or disrespectful to Brees, floating him on an iceberg before he’s ready to go. If he wants to stay and if he wants to start and if he wants to be paid accordingly and if he wants Hill to remain the master-of-all-trades that he has become, it won’t be hard for Brees to influence public opinion, if he wants to.

There’s no reason to think Brees would want to do that. While intensely competitive, he’s never done anything to suggest he’d take a road other than the high one. If, once the Saints outline the terms of employment that they envision for 2020, Brees realizes that the Saints are hoping Brees will decide to retire, he likely will make that a major factor in his ultimate decision.

Of course, even if Brees says and does the right things, there’s a chance that a false narrative will emerge based on the way these events unfold. It won’t take much for someone to read into things said and not said by Brees and/or the Saints as proof that Brees wants to stay, but that he’s getting the impression he’s not wanted.

Whatever the Saints do, they need to get Hill signed before he becomes a restricted free agent — or they need to get their cap situation in order so that they can match an offer sheet from a team willing to give up a first-round pick to pilfer Hill. If their effort to sign Hill (and if their plan to use him) makes Brees believe that the Saints would very much like to turn the page without saying they want to turn the page, Brees may realize that there’s no real decision for him to make.

Caught in the gears of the Brees-Hill question is Bridgewater. If Brees won’t be back, the Saints presumably would like to keep Bridgewater on the roster. It’s hard to think they could keep all three — and there’s every reason to believe Bridgewater’s 5-0 record as a starter in 2019 and his reputation for being a great teammate and locker-room presence will get his name on the wish lists of teams looking for quarterbacks in 2020.

Brees has said he’ll make a decision in roughly a month. There’s a good chance that, the moment the Saints unveil their proposed offer for 2020, he’ll instantly know what he should do.

  1. Do what you need to do to keep Hill. Let Brees decide and go from there. Bridgwater is not the answer.

  4. BB is going to make a run at Hill. That is something I would bet my left nut on. He is the exact type of player that BB wants in his team.
    If Tebow was smart he would of embraced that role because he had the same athletic ability if not more.

  5. I’m more of a proponent that older legendary QBs should move on at the end of their career, otherwise it gets truncated. Brady and Brees should both go to teams that have very young QBs a year or 2 away from starting.

  6. Brees (and Brady) both in the same spot on teams that probably would be willing to keep them, but not at the price boith certainly will expect to be paid.

    I say let ’em both go – thanks for the memories, but it’s not a sentimental business where they keep you around based on past accomplishments (except if you’re Eli in NY).

  7. finzfan49 says:
    January 27, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    BB is going to make a run at Hill. That is something I would bet my left nut on. He is the exact type of player that BB wants in his team.
    —————————————————————————————-
    I doubt it.

    BB seems to value a quick release and accuracy from his QBs above all else.

  9. “They can’t be perceived as being unfair or disrespectful to Brees”

    Why not? What happens if they don’t make a gratuitous offering to Brees? The sun comes up the next day and we all move on. It isn’t a big deal.

  10. It’s a business decision. Pick the qb for the future and move on. Does not matter who the fan favorite is.

  11. BB isn’t going to pay Hill the money he’s likely going to get.

    I think it’s time for the Saints to move on. Brees single-handedly choked away that playoff game so why give him another $30M to play like a $3 QB in the playoffs? If they do decide to give him $30M that means Bridgewater is gone because they simply won’t be able to afford him.

    Do the Saints start looking to the future or do they hang on to the past and try to relive past glory? Who knows. Whatever happens you can bet Brees will want at least $30M to play for another year.

  12. There is about a zero percent chance that he will not be the Saints starting QB next season. He sure as hell isn’t going to retire, I don’t care how he tries to play it off.

  13. 11M in 2020 Cap Space means the Saints have a huge challenge in front of them. Signing Brees (15M 2020 Cap hit already) to a 2 year extension to lower the 2020 Cap hit is the biggest priority. Failing to sign him & the 11M Cap becomes 5M, making changes elsewhere required to keep or get another QB.

    Huge challenge.

  14. NO should keep Brees as long as he’s still playing at a high level, which he is. So they need to pay Brees 25-30 mil for 2020. Maybe he’ll cut the team a deal but he shouldn’t have to go below 20 mil. Between Hill and Bridgewater, it’s time to make a decision as to who is the heir to Drew. I’d choose Bridgewater. He should be happy to be Drew’s heir even if he has to wait a couple of years. If he’s impatient, so be it, let him go and take the comp pick. If Bridgewater is willing to wait, then Hill should be told he’s not the heir. The team should keep him around for another year. If some other team is willing to give a 1st round pick for him, take it.

  15. Hill ran a 4.44, Tebow ran a 4.71. Let’s not confuse the two.

    For Tebow to make it as a non-QB he would’ve had to kill it on special teams. There was no indication that he could make that transition.

