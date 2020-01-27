Tyreek Hill hopes to swap jerseys with Richard Sherman

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is looking forward to locking horns with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on Sunday. And he hopes to catch up with him after the game as well.

Hill said at Super Bowl Opening Night that he’s hoping to trade jerseys with Sherman after the game, in what has become a standard sign of respect between competitors in the NFL.

“Richard Sherman, I respect your game, man. Thank you for locking down all the receivers you have faced. You are truly a GOAT, man, and I really hope we can jersey swap after the game,” Hill said. “I can’t wait for the matchup.”

Hill and Sherman have faced off once before, in the 2018 regular season, when Hill had two catches for 51 yards in a win over the 49ers.