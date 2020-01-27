Von Miller says “sky’s the limit” for Drew Lock

Getty Images

Von Miller has never hidden his excitement for Drew Lock‘s future. The Broncos linebacker is one of the young quarterback’s biggest fans.

Maybe it’s because Miller has seen Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen go 24-36 since Peyton Manning retired. Lock was 4-1 as a rookie starter.

And the Broncos have hired a new offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur, to work with Lock.

“I thought he was going to be good without a new offensive coordinator,” Miller said of Lock, via Pat Graham of the Associated Press. “And now they’re bringing in all these guys to help him be successful? The sky’s the limit for him.”

Lock’s moxie is his greatest strength, Miller said.

“Whenever you have a confident quarterback out there balling and doing all the great stuff he does, everybody feeds off that,” Miller said. “It gets everyone excited.”

Miller concedes the Broncos need Lock to be really good to catch the Chiefs in the division. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in his second season when he won MVP honors and to Super Bowl LIV in his third season.

“Probably the best quarterback in the league right now,” Miller said Mahomes. “They’re going to score points. They’re going to score points and get into the end zone. That’s a fact. You have to score points.”