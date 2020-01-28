Andy Reid enjoying coaching “smart guy” Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Getty Images

The Chiefs have the NFL’s only medical doctor plays for the Chiefs since guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif completed medical school during his football offseasons. Coach Andy Reid is happy to have him.

Reid reflected today on what it means to have someone like Duvernay-Tardif on his team and said he thinks Duvernay-Tardif is continuing to improve as a player and making that, not medicine, his focus.

“He is a smart guy, I mean, he’s a doctor,” Reid said. “You have to understand where he came from. McGill University is a great university, however, the football might not be on the same level you see on the college level in the states here. So he had a gap that he had to narrow to be an NFL player, and he attacked that, probably just like he did becoming a doctor with the tough classes he had to take and so on. That’s the way he’s gone about it. He’s worked his tail off, he’s strong, he’s smart, he loves to play the game. I don’t get any feeling that he’s ready to become a doctor right now and go in that direction. I look for more years with him and continued growth.”

Duvernay-Tardif is one of the NFL’s best stories, a player who is truly as impressive off the field as on. His is a story that should get plenty of attention during Super Bowl week.