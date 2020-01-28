Antonio Brown acknowledges he put himself “in a bad predicament”

Getty Images

The NFL is in Miami. Antonio Brown is in Miami. But Antonio Brown isn’t in the NFL, and there’s no reason to believe that he will be anytime soon.

But Brown remains optimistic that he’ll return to pro football.

“I’m planning to come back to the NFL,” Brown told USA Today on Tuesday. “I think I’ve got a shot.”

Whatever limited shot he had likely became even more limited in recent days, thanks to an incident with the driver of a moving truck that resulted in Brown facing felony charges, including burglary with battery. He has been released on bail.

“I put myself in a bad predicament,” Brown said. “I’m out of it now, man. Unfortunate situation, but we don’t make excuses and we’re going to make the best of it.”

Brown is only temporarily out of the predicament. He still faces the charges, and regardless of how those charges are resolved the incident complicates his return to the NFL. He remains under investigation by the league for a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and rape.