Browns make Andrew Berry’s hiring as G.M. official

The Browns made it official, announcing the hiring of Andrew Berry as their new General Manager.

Berry, a former vice president of player personnel for the Browns, spent the 2019 season as the Eagles’ vice president of football operations.

Berry, 32, becomes the youngest known General Manager in NFL history, according to the team.

“We are thrilled Andrew will lead our football operations,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “We have always been profoundly impressed with him as a consummate professional who has meticulously studied his craft every place he has worked and is extremely dedicated to utilizing every resource to improve an organization and to enhance his own knowledge. He will be a tremendous partner with Kevin as he embraces the critical nature of his relationship with the head coach. We know he can’t wait to get to work.”

The team will introduce Berry at a news conference Feb. 5 at the team’s facility in Berea.

He first joined the Browns in 2016 as a vice president of player personnel, working first under executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown and then General Manager John Dorsey. He helped lead all talent evaluation efforts for the club.

“I’m honored and blessed to lead the football operations of the Cleveland Browns,” Berry said in a statement. “I’m appreciative of the Haslam family for entrusting me to be a steward of a franchise that is so rich in tradition and history. The passion for football courses through the veins of Northeast Ohio in a manner that is unique to that of any other region. Our fan base’s devotion to the Browns is the catalyst for such affection for the sport. Rewarding you all — our loyal and faithful Dawg Pound — will energize and motivate me daily to attack the challenge ahead of us. It is for that reason that I am excited to partner with Kevin Stefanski — a coach I know our city will embrace because of his leadership skills, work ethic, humility and character — to work tirelessly and with immediate urgency toward building a winning organization that will make the people of Cleveland proud.”

Berry started with the Colts in 2009 as a scouting assistant and was promoted to pro scout in 2011 before being elevated to pro scouting coordinator in 2012. During his time in Indianapolis, the Colts won four AFC South titles, made five postseason appearances and advanced to Super Bowl XLIV.

“I was introduced to Andrew about 10 years ago at the Senior Bowl by Leslie Frazier, so I’ve known him for quite some time,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I’ve always respected him for the way he’s carried himself in this profession. Andrew is extremely knowledgeable and is always looking to improve himself. We share a vision on the type of team we need to build to have the success our fans deserve. I’m excited and very much looking forward to getting to work with Andrew and developing the type of partnership needed for sustained success.”