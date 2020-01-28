Chase Blackburn will return as Panthers special teams coordinator

Getty Images

Matt Rhule has brought in a lot of new coaches since being hired as the head coach of the Panthers, but one member of Ron Rivera’s final Carolina staff will be sticking around under a new boss.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that Chase Blackburn will remain in his post as the team’s special teams coordinator. The 2020 season will be Blackburn’s third with the Panthers.

“He made it a point to tell me, ‘I’m hiring you as part of my staff. You are not being retained. You are not a holdover,'” Blackburn said in a statement released by the team. “The best thing I heard in the whole process was I was getting a chance to interview just like any other incoming guy. And I was being hired, not retained. That’s reassuring for me and my family. We know we’re wanted. That’s the biggest thing. I come out of it having a really good sense for who he is and how we’re going to build it. We’re aligned in our process.”

Blackburn played linebacker for the Giants when Ruhle was one of their assistant coaches in 2012 and Blackburn said that “helped to get the ball rolling” on the conversation that led to the decision to keep Blackburn in town.