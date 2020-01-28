Chiefs owner: Looking for “right time” to extend Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

The Chiefs are clear that they want to keep Patrick Mahomes, as they should be.

When they pay their quarterback remains to be seen.

Via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said Tuesday an extension which would obviously make Mahomes the highest-paid player in the league might not happen this offseason.

“There will be a right time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick, and when I say right time, I mean right time for both the player and the club,” Hunt said. “I don’t want to say necessarily it has to be this offseason, but I will say that it’s a priority to get him done.

“I hope Patrick is here for his entire career, and that’s going to be our goal.”

Mahomes is eligible for an extension now, as drafted players can sign new deals at the end of their third regular season. He’s still under contract for 2020, and the Chiefs will have an option for 2021 that they’d certainly pick up.

But Hunt’s remarks at least suggest he’s not in a hurry to do the mega-deal now, which means the period of negotiating in the media is officially open.