Clark Hunt sees “heightened sense of maturity” in Tyreek Hill

Posted by Josh Alper on January 28, 2020, 3:58 PM EST
The Chiefs signed wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a contract extension before the start of the 2019 season despite an offseason that saw the wideout face accusations of child abuse.

Hill was never charged with a crime and returned to the team in training camp after staying away throughout the offseason program. On Tuesday, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said from Miami that the team wanted to make sure there “weren’t going to be any more surprises down the road” from a player with off-field concerns before this offseason by waiting to do the deal until just before Week One.

The year didn’t bring any negative surprises off the field and Hunt said he’s seen growth from Hunt in that area.

“We never had any issues with him,” Hunt said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “He always was where he was supposed to be, doing what he was supposed to be doing, accountable to the team, listening to his coaches, [being] a good teammate. I think we’ve seen that grow the last three or four years. Certainly I sense a heightened level of maturity from him this year, which is probably a byproduct of the challenges he went through earlier this year.”

Others may have questions about committing to a future with Hill, but it seems clear that Hunt and the Chiefs are comfortable with how things played out this season.

  1. Did I read that right? So his heightened sense of maturity means he’s not beating on little kids and pregnant women any more?

  3. Did I read that correctly, you’ve got to be kidding me listen to the tape man, look what he done in college, and last week in the AFC championship game runs out in front of thousands or millions and peas like a dog, give me a break Mr. Hunt do you think we’re idiots

  7. Probably a good time to have used his AFC Championship game introductory pose ( a dog down on all three’s peeing on something) form a week and a half ago for the photo for this story.

    “heightened level of maturity from him this year” indeed.

  9. As long has he is a good team mate and shows up to meetings on time? I guess kicking pregnant women, breaking your toddlers arm, and telling his mother that he ought to fear him is fine?

  12. It’s amazing. A full investigation by the law as well as the NFL concluded that not only was the original allegation of him breaking the kids arm are wrong, (he was out of the country at the time) but he didn’t even do anything worthy of a fine. On top of that audio released of a secret recording done by his wife further provided proof of innocence. It also came out that the original incident in college that got him in trouble, beating his pregnant girlfriend, was ALSO false.

    But by all means go ahead and continue to call this man a child abuser like the commenters here do regularly. You obviously have more evidence and knowledge of the situation then the authorities.

  14. I’m glad the Chiefs actually looked at all the FACTS rather than prejudge the black man with weird hair like the rest of you. He was be extorted.

    Tyreek has been innocent this whole time, hope he blows up in the SB, and becomes Super Bowl MVP.

