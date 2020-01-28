Clark Hunt sees “heightened sense of maturity” in Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

The Chiefs signed wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a contract extension before the start of the 2019 season despite an offseason that saw the wideout face accusations of child abuse.

Hill was never charged with a crime and returned to the team in training camp after staying away throughout the offseason program. On Tuesday, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said from Miami that the team wanted to make sure there “weren’t going to be any more surprises down the road” from a player with off-field concerns before this offseason by waiting to do the deal until just before Week One.

The year didn’t bring any negative surprises off the field and Hunt said he’s seen growth from Hunt in that area.

“We never had any issues with him,” Hunt said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “He always was where he was supposed to be, doing what he was supposed to be doing, accountable to the team, listening to his coaches, [being] a good teammate. I think we’ve seen that grow the last three or four years. Certainly I sense a heightened level of maturity from him this year, which is probably a byproduct of the challenges he went through earlier this year.”

Others may have questions about committing to a future with Hill, but it seems clear that Hunt and the Chiefs are comfortable with how things played out this season.