Dante Scarnecchia confirms he’s retiring

Getty Images

Tuesday brought a report that Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia is retiring and it was followed a short time later by confirmation from Scarnecchia himself.

Scarnecchia spoke to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com and confirmed that he is calling it a career. The first report that Scarnecchia would be leaving came from former Patriots player Christian Fauria on WEEI.

It’s not the first time that Scarnecchia has stepped away from coaching. The 71-year-old did the same in 2013, but continued to work with the Patriots evaluating offensive linemen before returning to Bill Belichick’s staff in 2016. That stint began in 1991 and was Scarnecchia’s second with the team as he first worked with them from 1982-1988.

There’s no word on who will be replacing Scarnecchia as the offensive line coach. Coaching assistant Carmen Bricillo worked with Scarnecchia in 2019 after nine years as the offensive line coach at Youngstown State.