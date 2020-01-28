Dee Ford gets tired of talking about that one play

Getty Images

Monday night was just the start of the week, and Dee Ford was able to admit he was already tired of being asked that one question.

The 49ers defensive end has been through his season-ending penalty from his days with the Chiefs, and he knows this week will bring even more chances to explain what could be a career low-point.

His offsides penalty in last year’s AFC Championship Game negated what would have been a game-clinching interception, which would have sent his then-Chiefs team to the Super Bowl a year earlier. During his 60-minute media session, it came up often, and he admitted it was tiresome at times.

“Hell, yeah,” Ford said, via Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports. “But naw, it’s cool. That’s part of it. . . .

“Obviously, it’s an unfortunate play. But part of being a pro is persevering — everyone makes mistakes, you gotta own them, move forward, and there’s nothing else you can do. I’m not an excuse maker, and neither is that team. They’re back and we’re back.”

Since it comes up so often, he’s learned to keep the play in perspective.

“I’ve been through worse than that — I wasn’t even supposed to be playing [that year],” Ford said. “I came off my second back surgery that I had to beg my surgeon to do — he didn’t want to do it. I wasn’t even supposed to play last year. I had my second back surgery before that year, so nobody expected me to come back. I came into training camp and I was 25 pounds underweight.

“So you know, I’ve been through worse things than that. You have to block out the negative, focus on the positive.”

That he’s able to get back to the Super Bowl with another team so quickly helps ease the pain. But Ford also has to know that play will live in infamy for Chiefs fans, who might only forgive him if he repeats it Sunday in the Super Bowl.