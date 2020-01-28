Deion Sanders: They’re letting too many players into the Hall of Fame

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 28, 2020, 5:54 PM EST
Deion Sanders is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he thinks that club is adding too many members.

Sanders said on the Dan Patrick Show that he believes there are too many players being allowed into the Hall of Fame, even if they weren’t truly great players, and it’s watering down the honor.

“What is a Hall of Famer now? Is it a guy who played a long time?” Sanders said. “It’s so skewed now. Once upon a time, a Hall of Famer was a player who changed the darn game, who made you want to reach in your pocket and pay your admission to see that guy play. That’s not a Hall of Famer anymore. Every Tom, Dick and Harry, you’re a Hall of Famer, you’re a Hall of Famer, you’re a Hall of Famer. They let everybody in this thing. It’s not exclusive anymore. And I don’t like it.”

Although Sanders didn’t want to name any specific players who he thinks have watered down the Hall of Fame, when Patrick asked him about Eli Manning, Sanders answered, “You get the point.”

Sanders added that he doesn’t think there should be a minimum number of new Hall of Famers each year. The Hall has enshrined at least six new members in every class since 2006, and Sanders thinks that’s too many.

“It should be based on, ‘Are you that guy?’ Not just because we have to meet a quota,” Sanders said.

Sanders’ comments may not make him popular among some of the Hall of Fame finalists hoping to get voted in on Saturday, but he sees the Hall of Fame as a club that ought to be more exclusive than it is.

45 responses to “Deion Sanders: They’re letting too many players into the Hall of Fame

  7. You can argue with a few of their selections in recent years but in general this is far and away the most exclusive club in sports. I think there’s only about 300 people in the Hall of Fame. I also disagree with Deions criteria. A player should be excellent but longevity is a factor. If you’re Terrell Davis you may have helped propel your team to excellence for a couple of years but a guy like Ladainian Tomlinson or Curtis Martin kept their teams relevant and in the playoffs for over a decade.

  8. No kidding. Eli Manning is not a hall of famer. If they put him in there for beating Brady and the Patriots, they might as well induct Nick Foles and Joe Flacco. It makes about as much sense. Jim Plunkett is the only quarterback with two super bowl wins to not be inducted.

  9. This has been apparent for years. It really helps if the former player is working in the media.

  10. He’s right. I made the same case with Frank Gore. The dude had played forever. Credit to him. He’s been good a long time. Was he ever the best in the league? I can’t even recall 1 season where he was the best at his position. I’d rather see someone like Bo Jackson in. Short awesomeness and domination to me means more than longevity of good. Is anyone really gonna say, “Man you should have seen Gore play!” Not likely.

  15. He is 100% correct, and not just because he is a legitimate HOFer.

    And it is not just the HOF voters who are clueless, there are even people on this site who believe Polamalu belongs in the HOF. Laughable and ridiculous.

  19. Longevity is a factor if you were also among the best at your position. Curtis Martin may have been a blue collar, no-frills back, but he also made 1st team all pro twice and has a rushing title. That’s in addition to being number 6 on the all time yards list. You can’t say the same about Frank Gore, whose best qualities are merely consistency and durability. Being a great player and being a hall of gamer are not the same thing.

  24. He’s VERY wrong. Name ONE guy in this class who DOESNT belong in the Hall.

    The average NFL career last 2 YEARS. If a player was DOMINANT at their position for 6-7 years or more I think they absolutley belong.

    Alot of these guys won’t be able to walk or think straight by the time their 50. A gold jacket for guys who might wind up living in their truck and pulling their own teeth out is the LEAST the NFL can do.

  29. He’s not wrong. Having a quota each year is ridiculous. Eli Manning was an average QB who made a couple clutch plays….is that HOF material? Also, two of his biggest plays were the result of amazing catches by his receivers.

  30. I hate to name names, but there have been several in the last 10 years that seemed iffy at best, but I’m just a fan. I would feel better about it if the voters rotated — you’ve got people like Peter King, who admittedly has been on the voter roster for 28 years — that need to step aside. I think that’s how the logjam happens.

    I would also like to see more former players on the list. I know Dan Fouts is on there. I’d like to see people who actually played the game get a vote. I’m sure King and John McClain (of the Houston Chronicle) and some of those folks know what they’re talking about, but to me, it just seems like there’s some pre-ordained bias there, both for and against potential inductees.

  31. I hate to agree with him but he’s right and as for those saying he shouldn’t be in because he didn’t tackle, they need to see tape of him covering WR’s.

    Players like Bettis and Lynch were very good but definitely NOT HOF worthy.

  32. Quick way to address this would be to do away with the yearly quota. Have a yearly limit instead, and if the voters only agree on one guy getting in in a given year, then so be it.

  34. SO ,all the players/coachs who made this game what it is today should not be remembered and shouldn’t be in a museum?
    Why are you still in Deion / you already ben passed a few times by “better players than you ever where”

  35. vancouversportsbro says:
    January 28, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    It should be like baseball where cheaters do not get in. Therefore you can cross off Brady and Belichick on the list along with other Patriots (can’t recall any great ones).

    ________________________________________________

    Well, that would eliminate various former Steelers, Broncos, Cowboys, 49ers, and Seahawks players. Can it be on the basis of more probable than not, too?

  38. Ponto60 says:
    January 28, 2020 at 6:05 pm
    He must have saying this when he was looking in the mirror.

    —-
    Deion is quite possibly the greatest cover guy of all time. If he doesn’t belong in the HoF then nobody does

  39. I don’t know if I would say there are too many players in the hall. But I would say there are some “wrong” players in the hall. Heck of a lot of players who have been looked over (Jim Marshall for example) while others that are really questionable that have gotten in.

  40. whywerule says:
    January 28, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    And it is not just the HOF voters who are clueless, there are even people on this site who believe Polamalu belongs in the HOF. Laughable and ridiculous.

    ************************************************************************

    Tom Brady thinks he should be in. But whywerule from PFT disagrees, so he must know more.

  41. I can’t believe it but I actually agree with Deion. Eli Manning doesn’t belong but Archie will get him in the Hall. It should be for the game changers and truly standout players.

  43. The point is legitimate and it goes beyond football to many other Halls of Fame. When you have a required minimum amount of entrants for any hall of fame it can get watered down. The rock and roll hall of fame now lets in bands that have 2 hit songs. And when you compare today’s players to the ones from 40 years ago the stats say to let everyone in. But it should come down to how good they were against their peers

  45. The Bus, Curtis Martin, Warren Moon, Bill Cowher, Kevin Greene, Shannon Sharpe, Bill Polian, Curt Warner, Floyd Little all part of the dilution thanks to charter Membership in the NFL establishment. Eli Manning was great in some playoffs but others wise mediocre no to HOF!

