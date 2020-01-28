Dolphins worked out Alex Collins

Getty Images

Six NFL players ran for more yards individually than the Dolphins did as a team during the 2019 season, which makes the ground game one obvious area for the team to address this offseason.

That effort is not waiting until free agency opens in March. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Dolphins have worked out former Ravens running back Alex Collins.

Collins led the Ravens with 973 rushing yards during the 2017 season and started the first 10 games of the next season before landing on injured reserve. He was arrested on marijuana possession charges last March after a car crash and was dropped by Baltimore hours later.

Collins didn’t play last season, but worked out for the Seahawks, Packers and Bills late in the regular season. While unsigned, Collins served a three-game suspension related to his arrest.