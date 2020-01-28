Emmanuel Sanders talks up Wes Welker’s importance to the 49ers

Getty Images

When Emmanuel Sanders was a rookie with the Broncos, one of the veterans in the wide receivers room was Wes Welker. Now they’re sharing a wide receivers room again, with Sanders as a veteran for the 49ers and Welker as the wide receivers’ coach.

Sanders said on Monday that although it felt a little strange having a former teammate as his coach, he’s been impressed with the work Welker has done, especially with some of the younger receivers on the 49ers.

“I love having Wes around,” Sanders said. It was weird at first, but he’s helping these young guys. You take Deebo Samuel, he’s playing like a Pro Bowl caliber player, not a rookie, and a lot of that’s attributable to Wes. I’m happy he’s my coach, for sure.”

Although Welker played for some very good teams and appeared in a total of 13 postseason games, he went 0-3 in Super Bowls. He’s aiming to win his first ring on Sunday.