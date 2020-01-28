Eric Bieniemy: My focus is on beating 49ers, not head coaching decisions

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was popular on the head coaching interview circuit after the end of the regular season, but the Browns, Panthers and Giants all wound up hiring other candidates for their openings.

The failure of Bieniemy and other minority candidates to land head coaching positions in recent years has led to criticism of the league’s hiring process, but Bieniemy didn’t add to it from Miami on Monday. Bieniemy said that he’s thinking about beating the 49ers in the Super Bowl and won’t have time for anything else until the game is in the books.

“I will say this, I had the opportunity to interview,” Bieniemy said. “That was a great process. Not everybody has that opportunity. Right now, my focus is clearly on doing whatever we can do to help our team to beat the San Francisco 49ers. . . . “I’ll have that time to deal with that when this is over. My focus right now is to make sure that we finish this season the right way.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been a vocal supporter of Bieniemy and said on Monday that Bieniemy is “a leader of men” who will show that to the world when he gets a chance. That chance is unlikely to come for another 11-plus months, but a Super Bowl title should make the waiting a little easier.