George Kittle on Frank Clark: I like playing guys who have a good time playing football

Getty Images

At Super Bowl LIV Opening Night on Monday, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said he doesn’t feel there are a lot of defensive ends in the league who can play at his level

Clark also said that he’s looking forward to the challenge of facing 49ers tight end George Kittle on Sunday. When told of that comment at a Tuesday media availability, Kittle said that he’s feeling the same and shared a memory about facing Clark when Clark was on the Seahawks that gives some back up to Clark’s feelings about his ability.

“I remember I tried to cut block him one time and he jumped over me,” Kittle said. “I looked up and said ‘wow, that’s insane. No one’s ever done that before.’ Frank, he’s an insane athlete. He’s an amazing football player. You can just tell he’s having a great time every time on the field. I like playing guys who have a good time playing football. He definitely is out there living his best life. I’m really excited to go against him again.”

Kittle went on to call Clark a “helluva player,” which was a description 49ers left tackle Joe Staley also employed when discussing the Chiefs defensive end. Staley added that it will be a “helluva challenge” to keep Clark from making big plays and success on that front would be a big win for the 49ers offense.