Jason Taylor says he knows first-hand that Tony Boselli is a Hall of Famer

Getty Images

Former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and a Hall of Famer he played against says he knows Boselli belongs.

Former Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor, who is in the Hall of Fame, released a statement through the Jaguars saying that Boselli got the better of him when they met head-to-head.

“Let me not mince words here,” Taylor wrotes. “Tony Boselli wore me out! In fact, if they didn’t turn off the lights, he would still be kicking my ass. I was blessed to play against the top offensive tackles in this game for many years and Tony, Jonathan Ogden, Orlando Pace, Walter Jones and Willie Roaf were hands down the best at what they did. These guys absolutely dominated, and they ALL belong in the same box. Now, it’s going to have to be a big box, but there definitely needs to be room for Tony in it.”

This is Boselli’s fourth time as a Hall of Fame finalist. He was voted down in each of the last three years.