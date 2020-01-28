Jay Glazer: I didn’t report the Chargers have “moved on” from Philip Rivers

Getty Images

After Jay Glazer of FOX Sports made an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s radio show on Monday, there was word that he’d reported that the Chargers have “moved on” from Philip Rivers and closed the door on the quarterback’s return for the 2020 season.

Reports to the contrary surfaced later in the day and Glazer himself doused it in cold water on Tuesday by saying that he never made that report.

Glazer said, via Fernando Ramirez of NBC San Diego, that he was talking about Tom Brady and Drew Brees and made an offhand comment about the difference in their situations to Rivers’ situation and was unaware why so many people were texting him about the supposed report. Glazer went on to say that it is his opinion that Rivers will be leaving the team, but that he has not reported it is a done deal.

Rivers recently moved his family from San Diego to Florida and has said he has no intention to retire from the NFL.