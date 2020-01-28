Joe Staley was blown away by Kyle Shanahan’s football knowledge

Getty Images

Kyle Shanahan just turned 40, which makes him young for a head coach.

But 49ers left tackle Joe Staley‘s 35, which makes him old for a player.

So Staley was curious when Shanahan arrived, how he’d fit in. His way was made easier by the turmoil of the end of the Jim Harbaugh era, along with the failed one-year stints of Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly. But Staley said Shanahan had an immediate gravity that was clear when he became their fourth coach in a four-year span.

“The thing that struck me most about him walking in the door, was his understanding of offense just blew me away,” Staley said. “I’ve never been around a guy who understood the Xs and Os of football the way he did.

“I’m old for an NFL locker room at 35, and he’s just turned 40, so he’s a little bit older than me but we’re almost peers. But he’s easy to relate to and talk with.”

That’s not the same as being player-friendly around the clock.

Staley joked that he couldn’t do a decent impression of Shanahan, making a stern face and mouthing expletives.

“I can’t because he just drops F-bombs, that’s all he does,” Staley said, twisting his face into a knot. “That’s what he does.”

But as someone who’s seen almost everything in his tenure with the 49ers, the 13th-year tackle said there are times Shanahan drops the high-strung front and can relate to players with ease. Those times aren’t always visible.

“He’s very chill in moments, he’s very go-with-the-flow, one of the guys [when cameras are off],” Staley said. “But most of the situations are football-related and he’s very intense. He expects a certain level of performance out of us. That’s when he gets upset.”

The good news is, the football has been quite good lately, which makes the attention to detail and the work it requires worth it.