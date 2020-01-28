Join us for a huge Wednesday PFT Live

Getty Images

It usually takes a couple of days for Super Bowl week to get rolling. For PFT Live, it will definitely be rolling on Wednesday.

We’ll be live for five hours from Radio Row, with one hour of radio-only time (6:00 a.m. ET) followed by four live hours on NBCSN.

Big Cat joins Simms and me for two hours on NBCSN, and we’ll be welcoming the following guests throughout the morning: Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins, Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Eagles running back Miles Sanders, Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, Ravens running back Mark Ingram, and former NFL quarterback Vinny Testaverde.

It will be much more of the same on Thursday and Friday, and we’ll be sharing clips from the various videos here throughout the week in Miami.