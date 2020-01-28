Judge orders removal of Antonio Brown’s GPS monitor

Getty Images

After Antonio Brown was arrested last week, a judge in Broward County ruled that he must wear a GPS monitor on his ankle while awaiting resolution of battery charges.

Brown posted a video to his Instagram story on Tuesday saying the monitor would be coming off and that became a reality a short time later. Per the Associated Press, Circuit Court Judge Michael Usan said that Brown’s monitor could come off so that he can travel to fulfill business obligations.

Brown was freed on $110,000 bail, which remains in place, and he still has to surrender his passport, undergo a mental health evaluation and relinquish any firearms.

Those edicts were put in place after Brown was arrested on charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief following an incident with a moving truck driver outside of his home.