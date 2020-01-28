Marquise Goodwin disappointed he isn’t in Miami with teammates

Getty Images

Two years ago, Marquise Goodwin was one of the 49ers’ top weapons. This season he played in only nine games and made 12 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers placed Goodwin on injured reserve Dec. 10 with knee and foot issues, possibly ending his time with the team.

Still, Goodwin feels a part of the team and wanted to be with his teammates this week.

Some of the 16 players the 49ers have on injured reserve did fly with the team Sunday. Jerick McKinnon and D.J. Jones were among those on I.R. at Monday night’s opening media session.

The others, including Goodwin, are flying to Miami on Thursday on the 49ers’ family charter.

“We didn’t bring all I.R. people,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “We have a number of guys on I.R. There are a few we allowed to come with the team on Monday, and there will be another group of I.R. guys coming on Thursday. This was a tough decision to make.”

Goodwin wasn’t happy with the decision, posting his disappointment on his YouTube channel Sunday.

“I just would have rather flown out with my teammates,” Goodwin said. “Nothing against the family or anything, I just would have wanted to experience this with my guys who I practiced most of the year with, played most of the year with for the past two years. But it’s all good.

“I’m not even focused on not getting to fly with the team. That’s out of my control, man. All I can focus on is what I can control and that’s being happy. My own happiness.”

Goodwin is signed through the 2021 season, but his contract has exceeded his production. He is scheduled to make $4.5 million in salary and bonuses and the 49ers can save $3.66 million by cutting him.