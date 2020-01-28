Michael Strahan says Giants are retiring his No. 92 jersey

Getty Images

Former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan said Monday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that his former team is planning to retire his No. 92 jersey.

“Yeah, they are,” Strahan confirmed when asked by Fallon if that was indeed happening. “It’s going to be really emotional.”

Strahan played for the Giants for 15 seasons in constructed a resume that earned him induction into the Hall of Fame in 2014. He stills holds the NFL record for sacks in season with 22.5 sacks recorded in 2001, which earned for NFL Defensive Players of the Year honors. He was a four-time first-team All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl seven times. He led the league in sacks in both 2001 and 2003.

Strahan was talking about Friday’s retirement by Giants quarterback Eli Manning and the team’s decision to retire his No. 10 jersey before confirming the news of his own jersey retirement.

“He’s a great guy and I think he deserves everything that’s coming his way,” Strahan said of Manning. “His jersey being retired, hopefully induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, two Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVPs. I mean the guy is a great, great friend, man, so I’m happy for Eli to retire the way he wanted to.”

Strahan’s No. 92 would become the 13th different number retired by the Giants in honor of 14 former players. Ward Cuff and Y.A. Tittle share the history of the No. 14 jersey while Ray Flaherty (No. 1), Tuffy Leemans (No. 4), Mel Hein (No. 7), Phil Simms (No. 11), Frank Gifford (No. 16), Al Blozis (No. 32), Joe Morrison (No. 40), Charlie Conerly (No. 42), Ken Strong (No. 50), Lawrence Taylor (No. 56) and Manning fill out the slate of retired numbers for the team.