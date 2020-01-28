Mike Nolan: Cowboys will strive to create more turnovers

Getty Images

Of the 12 teams that advanced to the playoffs this season, the Eagles were the only one who didn’t rank in the top half of the league when it came to creating turnovers.

The Cowboys did not finish in the top half of the league in that metric either. Their defense finished the year with 17 turnovers and the need to improve on that was something that defensive coordinator Mike Nolan stressed while speaking to reporters on Monday.

Nolan said he wants the defense to play with “a swarming type of mentality” that’s focused on taking the ball away from the opposition.

“It does start with the player,” Nolan said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “There are players who have a knack of getting the ball and some that don’t. But at the same time, I think a coach’s job is to work on that. That’s the No. 1 thing in winning football games, getting the ball for your offense, and as a defense that’s what we’ll strive to do all the time.”

Much of the focus on offseason roster moves for the Cowboys has focused on quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper‘s contract situations, but cornerback Byron Jones is also set for free agency. He hasn’t had an interception in the last two seasons and Nolan’s comments suggest that they may wind up looking elsewhere to fill out the secondary in 2020.