NFL says report of Patriots-Dolphins in Mexico is inaccurate

Getty Images

The NFL says a report from FOX Sports Mexico that the Patriots and Dolphins will meet in Mexico in 2020 is inaccurate.

The league office tells PFT that the report is incorrect. There has been no announcement of the times, places or teams for the NFL’s international games in 2020.

The Dolphins have agreed to give up a home game in 2020 to play an international game, but none of the international games have been scheduled. The Dolphins have previously given up home games to play in London in 2007, 2015 and 2017.

The Patriots have played twice in London and once in Mexico, always as the designated visiting team.