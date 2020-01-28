NFL working with law enforcement to investigate social media hacking

Getty Images

About half of the NFL’s teams had their social media accounts hacked within the last few days, and the NFL says it’s taking the matter seriously.

The league released a statement on Tuesday morning saying that legal options are being explored.

“​On Monday, the NFL Cybersecurity department became aware of a breach of a league-related social media account,” the league’s statement said. “Targeted breaches and additional failed attempts were discovered across the league and team accounts. The NFL took immediate action and directed the teams to secure their social media accounts and prevent further unauthorized access. Simultaneously, the league alerted the social media platform providers and, with their assistance, secured all league and club accounts. We continue to work diligently with the teams, which have resumed normal operations. The NFL and teams are cooperating with its social media platform providers and law enforcement.”

The hacker group known as OurMine is behind the hackings.